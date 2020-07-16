Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,560 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

