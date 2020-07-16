Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GALT opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.