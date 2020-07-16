Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,657 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MDC Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 201,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 188.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.72. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.