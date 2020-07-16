Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of CURO stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $323.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.