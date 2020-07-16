Deutsche Bank AG Has $29,000 Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $43,803.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,991 shares of company stock valued at $57,365 in the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

