Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,251 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

