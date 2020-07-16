Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

