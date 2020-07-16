Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,192 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $51,905.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $134,362 and have sold 3,522 shares valued at $43,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $127.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

