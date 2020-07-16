Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 1,060 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

