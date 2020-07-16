Deutsche Bank AG Sells 466,183 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its position in Garrett Motion by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Garrett Motion by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.98.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

