Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Also, CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $61,960.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $149,341 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESQ opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

