Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

CBNK opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.