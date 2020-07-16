Deutsche Bank AG Sells 21,486 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 327,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUAD opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

