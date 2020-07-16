Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Jul 16th, 2020

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 738.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,006 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

