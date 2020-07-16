Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Saga Communications by 42,955.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SGA opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.05 million during the quarter.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

