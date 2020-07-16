Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,470 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of BRT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

