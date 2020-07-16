Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,883 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 90,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 182,160 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $1,096,603.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 16,147 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $80,412.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 687,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,129 over the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

