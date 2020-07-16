Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Iradimed by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRMD. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Iradimed Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Iradimed had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

