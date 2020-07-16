Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,799 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 133,661 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.14.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

