Deutsche Bank AG Has $33,000 Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWBK stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, CEO David T. Turner bought 3,500 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $56,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,516 shares of company stock valued at $105,792. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

