Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Farmer Bros were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 702.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. Farmer Bros Co has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

