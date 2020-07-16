Deutsche Bank AG Invests $34,000 in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter worth $5,380,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter worth $3,782,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter worth $13,632,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sitime alerts:

NASDAQ SITM opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $788.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sitime from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.