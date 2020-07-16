Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.45 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

