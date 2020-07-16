Deutsche Bank AG Has $34,000 Holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSI. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter valued at $293,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.