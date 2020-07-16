Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Shares of CRMD opened at $5.78 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,975.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMD. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.