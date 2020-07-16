Deutsche Bank AG Sells 642,033 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLRD opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Tailored Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

