First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Bank were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

FRBA opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.