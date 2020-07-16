Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Medallion Financial worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Medallion Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.