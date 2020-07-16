Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,770 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

