Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,878 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

