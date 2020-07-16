Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBN. TheStreet cut Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca purchased 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,286.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145.

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

