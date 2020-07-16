Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $422.24 and last traded at $419.21, 1,324,401 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,723,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.63.

Specifically, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.