Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

