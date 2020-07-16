Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Head to Head Comparison

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Organovo and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 278.09%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -798.68% -60.96% -53.10% Gamida Cell N/A -138.59% -69.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 38.27 -$18.71 million N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.56

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

