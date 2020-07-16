Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $297.90 and last traded at $297.79, 2,477,204 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,787,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,756.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,395 shares of company stock worth $46,543,605. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

