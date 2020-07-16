Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.30, but opened at $76.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 2,474,277 shares.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 649.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

