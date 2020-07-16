Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.30, but opened at $76.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 2,474,277 shares.
BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.
In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.
About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
