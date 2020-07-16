UBS Group Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $160.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $354.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of IAC opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $130.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

