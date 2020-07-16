Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPRX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma comprises 13.7% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown University owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.