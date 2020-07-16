Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.98 and last traded at $104.79, 3,886,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,200,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novavax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $74.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

