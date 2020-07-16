La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.23). La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.