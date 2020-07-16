Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.