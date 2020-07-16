Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Hold

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCSI. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OCSI opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 631,266 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

