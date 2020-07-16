Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

LYG stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832,855 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 961,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 898,838 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,692,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 859,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,781,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 814,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

