Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PROG. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Progenity has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.92.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.