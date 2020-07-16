Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

