Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 10.8%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $4.30, 26,624 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 163,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQB. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

