Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading Down 0.9%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.46 and last traded at $116.21, approximately 3,518,101 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,908,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.