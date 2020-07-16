Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.78

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.73, with a volume of 167668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$73,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$256,228. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$408,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,142,508.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and have sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

