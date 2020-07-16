ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.22, 174,191 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,900,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,308,542 shares of company stock worth $20,949,876. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at $6,568,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.