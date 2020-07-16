Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $935.14 and last traded at $941.13, 101,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,785,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $968.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.19.

The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

