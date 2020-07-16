Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $935.14 and last traded at $941.13, 101,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,785,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $968.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.19.
The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
